Samstag, 19. November 2016
15:56 Uhr
Guten Tag!
Junior
Samstag, 19.11.2016
15:50 bis 16:05
Trickserie

K3

K3 auf dem Eis
B, F 2014
Stereo
16:9
K3 are set to go to Tahiti for their next concert, but when they wake up they find themselves in the snowy Himalayas! They were brought there by none other than film director Tony Razzo, as the lead protagonists in his new reality show Stars in Distress, hosted by Jean-Pierre Piquet. In front of millions of viewers, the girls have to handle any danger thrown their way, always with a smile on their face. Unfortunately this reality show is completely rigged! Razzo has staged booby traps to make things more exciting for the audience.
Sprecher:
Yvonne Greitzke (Kate)
Tilo Schmitz (X)
Bodo Wolf (J. Pierre Piquet)
Originaltitel: K3
Regie: Eric Cazes
Musik: Miguel Wiels, Peter Gillis, Alain Vande Putte

