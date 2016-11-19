DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Maidan Dreaming - Kyiv's Move Towards Europe D Merken The pro-European Maidan revolution in Ukraine toppled President Viktor Yanukovych. Corruption is still widespread and the old oligarchs still pull the strings. But a new creative scene is keeping the Maidan spirit alive. Three years on many of the revolutionaries are disappointed. Despite pressure from the EU and Washington, Ukrainian leaders refuse to destroy old structures. The conflict in eastern Ukraine with rebels backed by Moscow is hindering Ukraine's move towards the west. But the spirit of Maidan lives on in creative young people, especially in the capital Kyiv. These musicians, fashion designers and artists could radically change post-Soviet Ukraine. Reporter Frank Hofmann spent the summer accompanying some of these young creative minds who are still living the Maidan dream. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Maidan Dreaming - Kiews Aufbruch nach Europa