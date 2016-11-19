DW (Europe) 06:15 bis 07:00 Dokumentation Germans - Who Are They? The People D 2013 Merken The Germans who are they and what are they like? Have they become who they are because of the country's climate? Why are they generally so keen to stay in Germany? In the first episode of "Germans Who Are They?" historians, medical experts and pollsters tell us who the "average German" is. Using hard facts and figures, we'll try to plumb the German soul. Statistically speaking, the "average" German man is 42, slightly overweight, 1.79m tall, and has blue eyes. He loves going to the DIY store and is called Thomas Müller. His wife Sabine is around 10cm shorter. They have one child together. Every day Thomas travels 39km. His greatest wish is to own his own home. Of course this Thomas Müller doesn't really exist. He's a fictitious person, calculated from statistical data the "typical" German. He likes to stay put in one place: on average, Germans move house only four times in their entire life. But when it comes to cars it's a different story: the statistical Thomas Müller will own 9.8 cars during his lifetime. But because of the many traffic jams he often moves at less than 20 kilometers per hour in many towns and cities not much faster than in the days of travel by horse! In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Deutschland - Wie wir leben