Sonntag, 20. November 2016
16:05 Uhr
Guten Tag!
Junior
Sonntag, 20.11.2016
15:55 bis 16:05
Trickserie

K3

Pop-Prinzessin
B, F 2014
Stereo
16:9
The girls are off to Asia, to perform a concert for the birthday and the coronation of the Princess of Laoba, a small country that has a very traditional and medieval way of life. The Prime Minister of Laoba, Yasamu, invited K3 as a surprise gift for the Princess, since shes a huge fan. Yasamu shows the girls a precious jewel, the Eternal Rose, which Princess Masako must wear at all costs during her coronation in order to be proclaimed the ruler of the kingdom. But suddenly an alarm is sounded and they discover the diamond was stolen!
Sprecher:
Yvonne Greitzke (Kate)
Tilo Schmitz (X)
Bodo Wolf (J. Pierre Piquet)
Originaltitel: K3
Regie: Eric Cazes
Musik: Miguel Wiels, Peter Gillis, Alain Vande Putte

