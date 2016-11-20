 
 
Loading
Sonntag, 20. November 2016
01:01 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Sonntag, 20.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation

The Soweto Youth Uprising - The Beginning of the End of Apartheid

D, SA 2016
Merken
 
Like no other place, Johannesburg's southwestern township of Soweto symbolizes the fight against apartheid in South Africa. But how does Soweto look these days, more than twenty years after the end of racial segregation? The so-called student uprising that took place there in 1976 marked the beginning of the end of apartheid. But have the dreams, hopes and ambitions from that era been fulfilled? Dozens of people were killed. Twelve-year-old Hector Pieterson became a symbol of this uprising. The photo of the boy dying in the arms of a man with his sister running beside him went around the world. In the end, what did the victims in the fight for freedom actually give their lives for? We meet people who witnessed the events back then, as well as students of today. We talk to start-up company founders and people stricken by poverty who still live in the slums. Soweto may be a legendary place in history, but it still harbors a dangerous amount of social dynamite.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Revolte der Kinder - Der Anfang vom Ende der Apartheid

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 240 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:00 bis 05:00
Seit 60 Min.
Lightning Strikes
Actionfilm
Tele 5 00:00 bis 01:40
Seit 60 Min.
Inas Nacht
Show
Das Erste 00:05 bis 01:05
Seit 55 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.116