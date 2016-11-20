DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation The Soweto Youth Uprising - The Beginning of the End of Apartheid D, SA 2016 Merken Like no other place, Johannesburg's southwestern township of Soweto symbolizes the fight against apartheid in South Africa. But how does Soweto look these days, more than twenty years after the end of racial segregation? The so-called student uprising that took place there in 1976 marked the beginning of the end of apartheid. But have the dreams, hopes and ambitions from that era been fulfilled? Dozens of people were killed. Twelve-year-old Hector Pieterson became a symbol of this uprising. The photo of the boy dying in the arms of a man with his sister running beside him went around the world. In the end, what did the victims in the fight for freedom actually give their lives for? We meet people who witnessed the events back then, as well as students of today. We talk to start-up company founders and people stricken by poverty who still live in the slums. Soweto may be a legendary place in history, but it still harbors a dangerous amount of social dynamite. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Revolte der Kinder - Der Anfang vom Ende der Apartheid

