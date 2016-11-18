 
 
Freitag, 18. November 2016
03:44 Uhr
BBC Entertainment
Freitag, 18.11.2016
03:15 bis 04:10
Familienserie

Silk - Roben aus Seide

Folge: 16
Gefälschte Beweise
GB 2014
Merken
 
When an anxious solicitor turns up on the doorstep of Shoe Lane, Billy knows just who he needs. Dani's nephew is fighting extradition to the US on charges of terrorism.
Schauspieler:
Maxine Peake (Martha Costello)
Rupert Penry-Jones (Clive Reader)
Neil Stuke (Billy Lamb)
Tom Hughes (Nick Slade)
Natalie Dormer (Niamh Cranitch)
Nina Sosanya (Kate Brockman)
Frances Barber (Caroline Warwick QC)
Originaltitel: Silk
Regie: Michael Keillor
Drehbuch: Christian Spurrier
Kamera: Suzie Lavelle
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

