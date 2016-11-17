|
Donnerstag, 17.11.2016
21:00 bis 21:50
Familienserie
Folge: 16
Gefälschte Beweise
GB 2014
When an anxious solicitor turns up on the doorstep of Shoe Lane, Billy knows just who he needs. Dani's nephew is fighting extradition to the US on charges of terrorism.
Schauspieler:
Maxine Peake (Martha Costello)
Rupert Penry-Jones (Clive Reader)
Neil Stuke (Billy Lamb)
Tom Hughes (Nick Slade)
Natalie Dormer (Niamh Cranitch)
Nina Sosanya (Kate Brockman)
Frances Barber (Caroline Warwick QC)
Originaltitel: Silk
Regie: Michael Keillor
Drehbuch: Christian Spurrier
Kamera: Suzie Lavelle
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 214 Min.
Maniac
Horrorfilm
Tele 5
23:59 bis 01:37
Seit 35 Min.
