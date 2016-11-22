 
 
Dienstag, 22. November 2016
01:11 Uhr
Guten Abend!
BBC Entertainment
Dienstag, 22.11.2016
22:35 bis 23:05
Sonstiges

House of Fools

The Probation Affair
GB 2014
When Bosh's Probation Officer visits the flat, Bosh asks Vic, Bob and Julie to help him persuade her he has finally become a decent member of society.
Schauspieler:
Vic Reeves (Vic)
Bob Mortimer (Bob)
Matt Berry (Beef)
Morgana Robinson (Julie)
Dan Skinner (Bosh)
Daniel Simonsen (Erik)
Nikki Amuka-Bird (Fiona)
Originaltitel: House of Fools
Regie: Nick Wood
Drehbuch: Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer

