Dienstag, 22.11.2016
22:35 bis 23:05
Sonstiges
The Probation Affair
GB 2014
When Bosh's Probation Officer visits the flat, Bosh asks Vic, Bob and Julie to help him persuade her he has finally become a decent member of society.
Schauspieler:
Vic Reeves (Vic)
Bob Mortimer (Bob)
Matt Berry (Beef)
Morgana Robinson (Julie)
Dan Skinner (Bosh)
Daniel Simonsen (Erik)
Nikki Amuka-Bird (Fiona)
Originaltitel: House of Fools
Regie: Nick Wood
Drehbuch: Vic Reeves, Bob Mortimer
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 250 Min.
Rambo I
Actionfilm
kabel eins
23:55 bis 01:40
Seit 75 Min.
Stereo
Thriller
ZDF
00:00 bis 01:30
Seit 70 Min.
