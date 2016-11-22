 
 
Dienstag, 22. November 2016
10:17 Uhr
DW (Europe)
Dienstag, 22.11.2016
10:15 bis 11:00
Dokumentation

Synagogues - Lest we forget

D 2013
A hundred years ago there were synagogues in all major German cities. They stood for the growing self-awareness of the country's Jewish communities as well as the tolerant co-existence between Jews and Christians. When the Nazis seized power in 1933 that all changed. Hitler started to condemn all things Jewish in a massive wave of hatred and persecution. In just one night the Nazis destroyed over 1,700 synagogues. Now architects and engineers from Darmstadt's technical university have launched a unique project. They are re-constructing the synagogues on the computer. Eye witnesses remember what the buildings looked like. The film uses moving imagery to recall the history of German synagogues and Jewish life here from the Middle Ages to the 1930's.
Originaltitel: Synagogen - Monumente gegen das Vergessen

