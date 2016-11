DW (Europe) 02:15 bis 03:00 Dokumentation Moscow's Long Shadow - The Unresolved Litvinenko Case D 2015 Merken "In 2006 former KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko died of radioactive polonium poisoning in London. Leads point to the Russian secret service as having commissioned the killing. Recently many details of the murder have come to light in an official hearing in London. But Russia refuses to hand over the two alleged assassins to the British authorities. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Spur nach Moskau - Warum musste Litwinenko sterben?