Freitag, 25. November 2016
02:43 Uhr
Guten Abend!
DW (Europe)
Freitag, 25.11.2016
02:15 bis 03:00
Dokumentation

Germans - Who Are They?

What Are Treasure?
D 2013
"The Germans - who are they and what are they like? Scientists and historians use statistics to seek to decipher the German soul. In the second episode of this three-part series, we take a look at how Germans view their possessions. A look into the average German wallet or living room provides some useful insights. Are Germans wasteful or frugal, traditional or modern?
Originaltitel: Deutschland - Wie wir leben

