Freitag, 25.11.2016
02:15 bis 03:00
Dokumentation
What Are Treasure?
D 2013
"The Germans - who are they and what are they like? Scientists and historians use statistics to seek to decipher the German soul. In the second episode of this three-part series, we take a look at how Germans view their possessions. A look into the average German wallet or living room provides some useful insights. Are Germans wasteful or frugal, traditional or modern?
Originaltitel: Deutschland - Wie wir leben
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 343 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 143 Min.
2 Guns
Actionfilm
VOX
01:05 bis 02:50
Seit 98 Min.
