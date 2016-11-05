OKTO 17:30 bis 21:00 Magazin Democracy Now! Politikmagazin Merken The final debate comes as Trump's campaign is reeling from a series of accusations of sexual assault from nine different women. Trump has denied these allegations. On Tuesday, People magazine published an article quoting six different people who all corroborated People magazine journalist Natasha Stoynoff's account of being sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 2005 at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Stoynoff says Trump pushed her against the wall and kissed her against her will. Clinton, meanwhile, is facing questions about newly released and leaked emails, which reveal everything from Clinton's State Department prioritizing friends of Bill Clinton while assigning aid contracts after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti to Clinton bashing environmentalists and anti-fracking advocates during a meeting with the building trades union in 2014, where she said the activists should, quote, "get a life." In Google-Kalender eintragen