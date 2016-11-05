OKTO 16:30 bis 17:30 Magazin Democracy Now! Politikmagazin Merken Vice-presidential candidates Republican Mike Pence and Democrat Tim Kaine faced off in Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, Tuesday night in their first and only debate before next month's election. Third-party vice-presidential candidates, including Libertarian William Weld and the Green Party's Ajamu Baraka, were excluded from the debate stage under stringent rules set by the Commission on Presidential Debates, which is controlled by the Democratic and Republican parties. On Tuesday night, Democracy Now! aired a special "Expanding the Debate" broadcast, where we gave major third-party candidates a chance to respond to the same questions in real time as the major candidates. The Green Party's Ajamu Baraka joined us live from Richmond, Virginia. Baraka is a longtime human rights activist and the founding executive director of the U.S. Human Rights Network and coordinator of the U.S.-based Black Left Unity Network's Committee on International Affairs. In Google-Kalender eintragen