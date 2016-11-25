|
Freitag, 25.11.2016
05:00 bis 06:00
Serien
Parteitag
USA 2016
Präsident Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) bringt seine Wunschkandidatin für die Vizepräsidentschaft in Position: seine Frau Claire (Robin Wright). Doch Franks Gegner sind nicht untätig. - Machtkampf in Washington: Das brillante Stargespann Kevin Spacey und Robin Wright spinnt neue Intrigen in David Finchers preisgekrönter Politserie.
Schauspieler:
Robin Wright (Claire Underwood)
Michael Kelly (Doug Stamper)
Derek Cecil (Seth Grayson)
Neve Campbell (Leann Harvey)
Paul Sparks (Thomas Yates)
Joel Kinnaman (Will Conway)
Originaltitel: House of Cards
Regie: Robin Wright
Drehbuch: Michael Dobbs, Frank Pugliese, Andrew Davies
Musik: Jeff Beal
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
