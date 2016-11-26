|
Samstag, 26.11.2016
22:35 bis 23:30
Sonstiges
Corbeau blanc
F 2016
L'adjudant Myriam Jacquemin, dépressive, en arrêt maladie, mettait en danger sa famille par son comportement psychotique. Elle rendait tout le monde responsable du suicide de son mari. Est-elle vraiment morte d'une crise cardiaque -
Schauspieler:
Xavier Deluc (Martin Bernier)
Franck Sémonin (Lucas Auriol)
Chrystelle Labaude (Nadia Angeli)
Manon Azem (Sara Casanova)
Raphaèle Bouchard (Camille)
Félicité Chaton (Vicky)
Stéphane Soo Mongo (Alex)
Originaltitel: Section de recherches
Regie: Vincent Giovanni
Drehbuch: Gaëlle Baron, Christophe Pages, Marie Guilmineau
Musik: Davy Bernagoult, Yoann Bernagoult, Christophe Lapinta
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 354 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 154 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 84 Min.
