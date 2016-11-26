 
 
Samstag, 26. November 2016
02:55 Uhr
Guten Abend!
RTS Un
Samstag, 26.11.2016
22:35 bis 23:30
Sonstiges

Section de recherches

Corbeau blanc
F 2016
Stereo
Untertitel
L'adjudant Myriam Jacquemin, dépressive, en arrêt maladie, mettait en danger sa famille par son comportement psychotique. Elle rendait tout le monde responsable du suicide de son mari. Est-elle vraiment morte d'une crise cardiaque -
Schauspieler:
Xavier Deluc (Martin Bernier)
Franck Sémonin (Lucas Auriol)
Chrystelle Labaude (Nadia Angeli)
Manon Azem (Sara Casanova)
Raphaèle Bouchard (Camille)
Félicité Chaton (Vicky)
Stéphane Soo Mongo (Alex)
Originaltitel: Section de recherches
Regie: Vincent Giovanni
Drehbuch: Gaëlle Baron, Christophe Pages, Marie Guilmineau
Musik: Davy Bernagoult, Yoann Bernagoult, Christophe Lapinta

