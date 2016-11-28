 
 
Montag, 28. November 2016
03:07 Uhr
MGM
Montag, 28.11.2016
01:35 bis 03:40
Actionfilm

Delta Force 2

USA 1990
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Weil der Drogenbaron Cota (Billy Drago) den US-Drogenfahndern zum wiederholten Male entkommt, schaltet sich die "Delta Force" rund um Colonel Scott McCoy (Chuck Norris) ein. Die Spezialtruppe schafft es, den Gangster ins Gefängnis zu befördern. Cota kommt jedoch auf Kaution frei und nimmt auf grausame Weise Rache. - Beste Actionunterhaltung mit Genre-Veteran Chuck Norris.
Schauspieler:
Chuck Norris (Col. Scott McCoy)
Billy Drago (Ramon Cota)
John P. Ryan (Gen. Taylor)
Paul Perri (Major Bobby Chavez)
Richard Jaeckel (DEA Agent John Page)
Begonya Plaza (Quiquina Esquintla)
Mateo Gómez (Ernesto Flores)
Originaltitel: Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection
Regie: Aaron Norris
Drehbuch: Lee Reynolds
Kamera: João Fernandes
Musik: Frederic Talgorn
Altersempfehlung: ab 18

