Sonntag, 27. November 2016
03:06 Uhr
Guten Abend!
TNT Comedy
Sonntag, 27.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:50
Komödie

Evan Allmächtig

USA 2007
16:9
Newly elected to Congress, the polished, preening newscaster, Evan Baxter, is the next one anointed by God to accomplish a holy mission--walking in the footsteps of Bruce Almighty. Evan leaves Buffalo behind and shepherds his family to suburban northern Virginia. Once there, his life gets turned upside-down when God appears and mysteriously commands him to build an ark. But his befuddled family just can't decide whether Evan is having an extraordinary mid-life crisis or is truly onto something of Biblical proportions.
Schauspieler:
Steve Carell (Evan Baxter)
Morgan Freeman (Gott)
Lauren Graham (Joan Baxter)
Johnny Simmons (Dylan Baxter)
Graham Phillips (Jordan Baxter)
Jimmy Bennett (Ryan Baxter)
John Goodman (Kongressabgeordneter Long)
Originaltitel: Evan Almighty
Regie: Tom Shadyac
Drehbuch: Steve Oedekerk
Kamera: Ian Baker
Musik: John Debney
Altersempfehlung: ab 6

