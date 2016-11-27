|
|
|
Sonntag, 27.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:50
Komödie
USA 2007
|
|
|
|
Newly elected to Congress, the polished, preening newscaster, Evan Baxter, is the next one anointed by God to accomplish a holy mission--walking in the footsteps of Bruce Almighty. Evan leaves Buffalo behind and shepherds his family to suburban northern Virginia. Once there, his life gets turned upside-down when God appears and mysteriously commands him to build an ark. But his befuddled family just can't decide whether Evan is having an extraordinary mid-life crisis or is truly onto something of Biblical proportions.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Steve Carell (Evan Baxter)
Lauren Graham (Joan Baxter)
Johnny Simmons (Dylan Baxter)
Graham Phillips (Jordan Baxter)
Jimmy Bennett (Ryan Baxter)
|
Originaltitel: Evan Almighty
Regie: Tom Shadyac
Drehbuch: Steve Oedekerk
Kamera: Ian Baker
Musik: John Debney
Altersempfehlung: ab 6
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 366 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:10 bis 05:00
Seit 176 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 07:30
Seit 96 Min.
|