TNT Comedy 20:15 bis 21:50 Komödie Evan Allmächtig USA 2007 16:9 20 40 60 80 100 Merken Newly elected to Congress, the polished, preening newscaster, Evan Baxter, is the next one anointed by God to accomplish a holy mission--walking in the footsteps of Bruce Almighty. Evan leaves Buffalo behind and shepherds his family to suburban northern Virginia. Once there, his life gets turned upside-down when God appears and mysteriously commands him to build an ark. But his befuddled family just can't decide whether Evan is having an extraordinary mid-life crisis or is truly onto something of Biblical proportions. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Steve Carell (Evan Baxter) Morgan Freeman (Gott) Lauren Graham (Joan Baxter) Johnny Simmons (Dylan Baxter) Graham Phillips (Jordan Baxter) Jimmy Bennett (Ryan Baxter) John Goodman (Kongressabgeordneter Long) Originaltitel: Evan Almighty Regie: Tom Shadyac Drehbuch: Steve Oedekerk Kamera: Ian Baker Musik: John Debney Altersempfehlung: ab 6

