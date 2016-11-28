|
Montag, 28.11.2016
02:03 bis 04:00
Sonstiges
<bk>Johann Sebastian Bach: Violinkonzert E-Dur BWV 1042 (Alina Ibragimova, Violine; Arcangelo, Leitung: Jonathan Cohen)<ek><bk>Joseph Haydn: Sonate c-Moll Hob. XVI/20 (Bernd Glemser, Klavier)<ek><bk>Georg Friedrich Händel: "Mi palpita il cor" HWV 132b (Anna Prohaska, Sopran; Stefan Schilli, Oboe; Marco Postinghel, Fagott; Hanno Simons, Violoncello; Ugo di Giovanni, Theorbe; Peter Kofler, Cembalo)<ek><bk>Dmitri Schostakowitsch: Streichquartett As-Dur op. 118 (Armida-Quartett)<ek><bk>Johannes Brahms: Sinfonie Nr. 4 e-Moll (Münchner Philharmoniker, Leitung: Günter Wand)<ek>.
