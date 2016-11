OKTO 21:00 bis 23:00 Magazin Democracy Now! Politikmagazin Merken Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton squared off at the third and final debate at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Wednesday night. In one of the most extreme statements of the night, Donald Trump said he might not accept the results of the November election, instead saying, "I will keep you in suspense." He also repeated his call to build a massive wall along the Mexican border. "We have some bad hombres here, and we're going to get them out," Trump said. In Google-Kalender eintragen