On October 9th, Democracy Now! aired the full debate between Republican nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and got response after the debate from Jill Stein of the Green Party. Before the debate began, we hosted a one-hour roundtable. Guests included Rashid Khalidi, Edward Said professor of modern Arab studies at Columbia University; Black Lives Matter activist and professor Melina Abdullah, chair of pan-African studies at California State University; journalist Lee Fang of The Intercept; indigenous writer Gyasi Ross, a member of the Blackfeet Nation; Kimberlé Crenshaw, law professor at UCLA and Columbia University; and more.
