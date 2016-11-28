|
Montag, 28.11.2016
06:00 bis 06:50
Actionserie
Undercover
AUS 2011
Durch eine Unachtsamkeit lässt Dutchy bei der Routinekontrolle eines verdächtigen Schiffes beinahe die Tarnung des SAS Agenten Jim Roth auffliegen. Dieser war, als Waffenhändler getarnt, kurz davor, eine terroristische Zelle zu sprengen.
Schauspieler:
John Batchelor (Chief Petty Officer Andy Thorpe)
Conrad Coleby (Dylan Mulholland)
Dominic Deutscher (Ryan White)
Matthew Holmes (Chief Petty Officer Chris Blake)
Danielle Horvat (Jessica Bird)
Lisa McCune (Lieutenant Kate McGregor)
Nikolai Nikolaeff (Leo Kosov-Meyer)
Originaltitel: Sea Patrol
Regie: Geoff Bennett
Drehbuch: Marcia Gardner
Musik: Anthony Ammar, Adam Gock, Chad Gock, Les Gock, Edward Said, Dinesh Wicks
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
