Dienstag, 29.11.2016
23:35 bis 00:20
Sonstiges
Episode 2
Auf der Flucht
GB 2014
The widespread hunt for Farrow gains momentum when Reinhardt receives a tip-off about his location. Meanwhile, Farrow discovers someone close to home may have information about Abi and Max's deaths.
Schauspieler:
John Simm (Marcus Farrow)
Anastasia Hille (DCI Andrea Mackenzie)
Craig Parkinson (Sean Devlin)
Rosie Cavaliero (Susan Reinhart)
Ray Emmet Brown (Tony Reinhardt)
Benedict Wong (Ashley Chan)
Adrian Edmondson (DCI Warner)
Originaltitel: Prey
Regie: Nick Murphy
Drehbuch: Chris Lunt
Kamera: Chas Bain
Musik: Daniel Pemberton
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
