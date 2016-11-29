 
 
Loading
Dienstag, 29. November 2016
00:22 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Dienstag, 29.11.2016
20:15 bis 21:00
Dokumentation

London's Burning - Campino on the Trail of Punk

D 2016
Merken
 
The most shocking of all music youth movements was the punk scene. Punks wanted to shock the world back in the 1970's with slogans like No Future and a mix of chaos, sex, drugs and wild music. Campino, lead singer with Die Toten Hosen takes a trip back into the early days of punk. Back in the 1960's the British establishment looked on in horror as Beatlemania swept the nation. They feared a social revolution and the loss of established values. But then a decade later something worse came along: punk! Punks wanted to shock the 1970's with slogans like No Future and a mix of chaos, sex, drugs and wild music. And they succeeded in upsetting the social apple cart with their mix of powerful sounds and socio- political statements. In 1977 punk even managed to upstage the Queen's silver jubilee, conquer the charts and make everything before it seem obsolete. It changed society, the fashion world and the music industry for ever.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: London's Burning - Campino auf den Spuren des Punk

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 201 Min.
Painted Skin: The Resurrection
Fantasyfilm
Tele 5 22:30 bis 01:05
Seit 111 Min.
Iona
Drama
ARTE 23:25 bis 00:50
Seit 56 Min.
kicker.tv - Der Talk
Fußball
Eurosport 23:30 bis 00:30
Seit 51 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""