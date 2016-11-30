DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Amma und Appa - Eine bayerisch-indische Liebe D 2014 Merken Franziska from Bavaria loves Jay from India. He loves her as well. This is a disaster for Jay's parents in Cuddalore in southern India. Here marriages are not made in heaven, but arranged by your parents. Franziska's German parents are a bit skeptical about their daughter's boyfriend to begin with. And for an entire year, Jay's parents, Amma and Appa ignore Franziska in the hope Jay will come to his senses and do as they wish. When Franziska finally comes to India to meet Jay's parents they are still skeptical because the love between the two young people goes against their traditions. Franziska hopes she can win them over and show that love partnerships can last. She persuades her parents to come to India to present her case. Amma and Appa is the tale of a turbulent family encounter bridging Germany and India. In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Originaltitel: Amma und Appa Regie: Franziska Schönenberger, Jayakrishnan Subramanian Drehbuch: Franziska Schönenberger, Jayakrishnan Subramanian