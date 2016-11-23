 
 
Loading
Mittwoch, 23. November 2016
02:29 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
TF1
Mittwoch, 23.11.2016
02:05 bis 02:50
Sonstiges

Arrow

Révélations
USA 2014
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Merken
 
La rancune de Slade Wilson est tenace. Pour se venger d'Oliver, il n'hésite pas à enlever Thea, fragilisée par sa rupture avec Roy. Oliver met tout en oeuvre pour retrouver sa soeur, allant même jusqu'à livrer Slade à l'inspecteur Lance. Mais l'alibi de Wilson est solide, et personne ne prend ses accusations au sérieux. L'objectif de Slade est pourtant clair : diviser la famille Queen pour mieux atteindre Oliver...
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Arrow)
Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance)
David Ramsey (John Diggle)
Willa Holland (Thea Queen)
Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak)
Colton Haynes (Roy Harper)
Manu Bennett (Slade Wilson/Deathstroke)
Originaltitel: Arrow
Regie: Guy Norman Bee
Drehbuch: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Drew Z. Greenberg
Musik: Blake Neely

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 329 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:40 bis 05:00
Seit 109 Min.
John F. Kennedy - Tatort Dallas
Filme
Das Erste 01:00 bis 03:55
Seit 89 Min.
Sweet Sixteen
Drama
ARTE 01:05 bis 02:50
Seit 84 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""