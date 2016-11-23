|
Mittwoch, 23.11.2016
02:05 bis 02:50
Sonstiges
Révélations
USA 2014
La rancune de Slade Wilson est tenace. Pour se venger d'Oliver, il n'hésite pas à enlever Thea, fragilisée par sa rupture avec Roy. Oliver met tout en oeuvre pour retrouver sa soeur, allant même jusqu'à livrer Slade à l'inspecteur Lance. Mais l'alibi de Wilson est solide, et personne ne prend ses accusations au sérieux. L'objectif de Slade est pourtant clair : diviser la famille Queen pour mieux atteindre Oliver...
Schauspieler:
Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Arrow)
Katie Cassidy (Laurel Lance)
David Ramsey (John Diggle)
Willa Holland (Thea Queen)
Emily Bett Rickards (Felicity Smoak)
Colton Haynes (Roy Harper)
Manu Bennett (Slade Wilson/Deathstroke)
Originaltitel: Arrow
Regie: Guy Norman Bee
Drehbuch: Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, Drew Z. Greenberg
Musik: Blake Neely
