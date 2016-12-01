DW (Europe) 06:15 bis 07:00 Dokumentation London's Burning - Campino on the Trail of Punk D 2016 Merken The most shocking of all music youth movements was the punk scene. Punks wanted to shock the world back in the 1970's with slogans like No Future and a mix of chaos, sex, drugs and wild music. Campino, lead singer with Die Toten Hosen takes a trip back into the early days of punk. Back in the 1960's the British establishment looked on in horror as Beatlemania swept the nation. They feared a social revolution and the loss of established values. But then a decade later something worse came along: punk! Punks wanted to shock the 1970's with slogans like No Future and a mix of chaos, sex, drugs and wild music. And they succeeded in upsetting the social apple cart with their mix of powerful sounds and socio- political statements. In 1977 punk even managed to upstage the Queen's silver jubilee, conquer the charts and make everything before it seem obsolete. It changed society, the fashion world and the music industry for ever. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: London's Burning - Campino auf den Spuren des Punk

