 
 
Loading
Freitag, 02. Dezember 2016
15:44 Uhr
Guten Tag!
| Jetzt anmelden
RTS Un
Freitag, 02.12.2016
15:05 bis 16:55
Sonstiges

James Bond contre Dr No

GB 1962
Untertitel
Merken
 
Première apparation de James Bond au cinéma ! L'agent secret anglais enquête sur la disparition d'un collègue. Echappant aux attentats fomentés par le mystérieux Dr No, James décide de le surprendre dans son repère : l'îlot de Crab Key...
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Sean Connery (James Bond)
Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder)
Joseph Wiseman (Dr. No)
Jack Lord (Felix Leiter)
Bernard Lee (M.)
Anthony Dawson (Professor Dent)
Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)
Originaltitel: Dr. No
Regie: Terence Young
Drehbuch: Richard Maibaum, Johanna Harwood, Berkely Mather, Ian Fleming, Terence Young, Wolf Mankowitz
Kamera: Ted Moore
Musik: Monty Norman, John Barry
Altersempfehlung: ab 12

Jetzt im TV

The Mentalist
Krimiserie
kabel eins 14:50 bis 15:50
Seit 54 Min.
Verdachtsfälle - Spezial
Dokusoap
RTL 15:00 bis 16:00
Seit 44 Min.
Auf Streife
Dokusoap
Sat.1 15:00 bis 16:00
Seit 44 Min.
Shopping Queen
Dokusoap
VOX 15:00 bis 16:00
Seit 44 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""