RTS Un 15:05 bis 16:55 Sonstiges James Bond contre Dr No GB 1962 Untertitel Merken Première apparation de James Bond au cinéma ! L'agent secret anglais enquête sur la disparition d'un collègue. Echappant aux attentats fomentés par le mystérieux Dr No, James décide de le surprendre dans son repère : l'îlot de Crab Key... In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Sean Connery (James Bond) Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder) Joseph Wiseman (Dr. No) Jack Lord (Felix Leiter) Bernard Lee (M.) Anthony Dawson (Professor Dent) Zena Marshall (Miss Taro) Originaltitel: Dr. No Regie: Terence Young Drehbuch: Richard Maibaum, Johanna Harwood, Berkely Mather, Ian Fleming, Terence Young, Wolf Mankowitz Kamera: Ted Moore Musik: Monty Norman, John Barry Altersempfehlung: ab 12