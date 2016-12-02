|
Freitag, 02.12.2016
15:05 bis 16:55
Sonstiges
GB 1962
Première apparation de James Bond au cinéma ! L'agent secret anglais enquête sur la disparition d'un collègue. Echappant aux attentats fomentés par le mystérieux Dr No, James décide de le surprendre dans son repère : l'îlot de Crab Key...
Schauspieler:
Ursula Andress (Honey Ryder)
Joseph Wiseman (Dr. No)
Jack Lord (Felix Leiter)
Bernard Lee (M.)
Anthony Dawson (Professor Dent)
Zena Marshall (Miss Taro)
Originaltitel: Dr. No
Regie: Terence Young
Drehbuch: Richard Maibaum, Johanna Harwood, Berkely Mather, Ian Fleming, Terence Young, Wolf Mankowitz
Kamera: Ted Moore
Musik: Monty Norman, John Barry
Altersempfehlung: ab 12
