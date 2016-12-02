 
 
Loading
Freitag, 02. Dezember 2016
00:42 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
AXN
Freitag, 02.12.2016
20:15 bis 21:45
Actionfilm

The Order

USA 2001
20406080100
Merken
 
Für den Lebemann und Kunstdieb Rudy wird's plötzlich ernst, als eine mittelalterliche Sekte seinen Vater entführt. Dieser ist Archäologe und hatte eine geheimnisvolle Schriftrolle im Gepäck...
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Jean-Claude Van Damme (Rudy Cafmeyer / Charles Le Vaillant)
Charlton Heston (Prof. Walter Finley)
Sofia Milos (Lt. Dalia Barr)
Brian Thompson (Cyrus Jacob)
Ben Cross (Maj. Ben Ner)
Vernon Dobtcheff (Prof. Oscar Cafmeyer)
Alon Aboutboul (Avram)
Originaltitel: The Order
Regie: Sheldon Lettich
Drehbuch: Les Weldon, Jean-Claude Van Damme
Kamera: David Gurfinkel
Musik: Pino Donaggio
Altersempfehlung: ab 16

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 222 Min.
Pop Giganten
Dokumentation
RTL II 23:15 bis 01:10
Seit 87 Min.
Niemand weiß davon
Drama
ARTE 23:30 bis 01:15
Seit 72 Min.
Biathlon
Wintersport
Eurosport 00:00 bis 01:00
Seit 42 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""