Junior 18:40 bis 18:55 Trickserie K3 Totale Pechsträhne! B, F 2014 Stereo 16:9 Having just received a gift of Mayan Sun God bracelets from a fan, K3 are off to London , England to sing at a museum for the inauguration of their very own statues made of wax. While theyre rehearsing, the girls discover that their statues have disappeared. They find out that theyre statues have actually come alive??!!When the girls put these mystical Mayan bracelets on the statues, they were brought to life,but now theyre getting into all sorts of trouble.Will K3 be able to get the statues back to normal and back in time for the concert? Sprecher: Yvonne Greitzke (Kate) Tilo Schmitz (X) Bodo Wolf (J. Pierre Piquet) Originaltitel: K3 Regie: Eric Cazes Musik: Miguel Wiels, Peter Gillis, Alain Vande Putte