 
 
Loading
Samstag, 03. Dezember 2016
18:53 Uhr
Guten Tag!
| Jetzt anmelden
Junior
Samstag, 03.12.2016
18:40 bis 18:55
Trickserie

K3

Totale Pechsträhne!
B, F 2014
Stereo
16:9
Merken
 
Having just received a gift of Mayan Sun God bracelets from a fan, K3 are off to London , England to sing at a museum for the inauguration of their very own statues made of wax. While theyre rehearsing, the girls discover that their statues have disappeared. They find out that theyre statues have actually come alive??!!When the girls put these mystical Mayan bracelets on the statues, they were brought to life,but now theyre getting into all sorts of trouble.Will K3 be able to get the statues back to normal and back in time for the concert?
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Sprecher:
Yvonne Greitzke (Kate)
Tilo Schmitz (X)
Bodo Wolf (J. Pierre Piquet)
Originaltitel: K3
Regie: Eric Cazes
Musik: Miguel Wiels, Peter Gillis, Alain Vande Putte

Jetzt im TV

hundkatzemaus
Magazin
VOX 17:55 bis 19:10
Seit 57 Min.
Der Trödeltrupp - Das Geld liegt im Keller Spezial
Dokusoap
RTL II 18:00 bis 20:00
Seit 52 Min.
Raumschiff Enterprise
SciFi-Serie
Tele 5 18:00 bis 19:05
Seit 52 Min.
Ski alpin
Ski
Eurosport 18:00 bis 18:55
Seit 52 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""