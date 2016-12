DW (Europe) 06:15 bis 07:00 Dokumentation Germans - Who Are They? The Food D Merken "The Germans, who are they and what are they like? The German supermarket is mainly the domain of women - they make 86% of the purchasing decisions in the family. And while women regularly get inspired in the supermarket to try out new ideas for the mealtime menu, men struggle to show enthusiasm for food shopping. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Deutschland - Wie wir leben