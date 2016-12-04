 
 
Loading
Sonntag, 04. Dezember 2016
22:01 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
ARD alpha
Sonntag, 04.12.2016
21:45 bis 22:15
Comedyserie

Blackadder the Third

Sense and Senility
GB 1987
16:9
Merken
 
Comedy set in different historical periods that features the ill-fated exploits of the mean-spirited Edmund Blackadder and his dim sidekick Baldrick. Starring Rowan Atkinson. Blackadder turns up as butler to the Prince Regent in the late 18th Century. Season 3/Episode 4: While the Prince Regent is attending a play, he survives an assassination attempt by anarchists. He is horrified to learn that he is unpopular and Blackadder suggests he improves his image by delivering a speech, so he hires the two actors they saw at the theatre to tutor him in public speaking. Anarchists lurk in every cupboard and actors in every coffee house, but which pose a greater threat to the prince?
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Schauspieler:
Rowan Atkinson (Edmund Black Adder)
Tony Robinson (Baldrick)
Hugh Laurie (Prinzregent George)
Hugh Paddick (Keanrick)
Kenneth Connor (Mossop)
Ben Elton (Anarchist)
Helen Atkinson-Wood (Mrs. Miggins, a coffee shoppekeeper)
Originaltitel: Black Adder the Third
Regie: Mandie Fletcher
Drehbuch: Richard Curtis, Ben Elton
Musik: Howard Goodall

Jetzt im TV

2016! Menschen, Bilder, Emotionen
Show
RTL 20:15 bis 23:30
Seit 106 Min.
The Voice of Germany
Show
Sat.1 20:15 bis 23:10
Seit 106 Min.
Edge of Tomorrow
SciFi-Film
ProSieben 20:15 bis 22:25
Seit 106 Min.
Die spektakulärsten Kriminalfälle - Dem Verbrechen auf der Spur
Reportage
kabel eins 20:15 bis 22:15
Seit 106 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""