Sonntag, 04.12.2016
21:45 bis 22:15
Comedyserie
Sense and Senility
GB 1987
Comedy set in different historical periods that features the ill-fated exploits of the mean-spirited Edmund Blackadder and his dim sidekick Baldrick. Starring Rowan Atkinson. Blackadder turns up as butler to the Prince Regent in the late 18th Century. Season 3/Episode 4: While the Prince Regent is attending a play, he survives an assassination attempt by anarchists. He is horrified to learn that he is unpopular and Blackadder suggests he improves his image by delivering a speech, so he hires the two actors they saw at the theatre to tutor him in public speaking. Anarchists lurk in every cupboard and actors in every coffee house, but which pose a greater threat to the prince?
Schauspieler:
Tony Robinson (Baldrick)
Hugh Laurie (Prinzregent George)
Hugh Paddick (Keanrick)
Kenneth Connor (Mossop)
Ben Elton (Anarchist)
Helen Atkinson-Wood (Mrs. Miggins, a coffee shoppekeeper)
Originaltitel: Black Adder the Third
Regie: Mandie Fletcher
Drehbuch: Richard Curtis, Ben Elton
Musik: Howard Goodall
