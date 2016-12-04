ARD alpha 21:45 bis 22:15 Comedyserie Blackadder the Third Sense and Senility GB 1987 16:9 Live TV Merken Comedy set in different historical periods that features the ill-fated exploits of the mean-spirited Edmund Blackadder and his dim sidekick Baldrick. Starring Rowan Atkinson. Blackadder turns up as butler to the Prince Regent in the late 18th Century. Season 3/Episode 4: While the Prince Regent is attending a play, he survives an assassination attempt by anarchists. He is horrified to learn that he is unpopular and Blackadder suggests he improves his image by delivering a speech, so he hires the two actors they saw at the theatre to tutor him in public speaking. Anarchists lurk in every cupboard and actors in every coffee house, but which pose a greater threat to the prince? In Google-Kalender eintragen Bildergalerie Schauspieler: Rowan Atkinson (Edmund Black Adder) Tony Robinson (Baldrick) Hugh Laurie (Prinzregent George) Hugh Paddick (Keanrick) Kenneth Connor (Mossop) Ben Elton (Anarchist) Helen Atkinson-Wood (Mrs. Miggins, a coffee shoppekeeper) Originaltitel: Black Adder the Third Regie: Mandie Fletcher Drehbuch: Richard Curtis, Ben Elton Musik: Howard Goodall