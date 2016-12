BBC Entertainment 00:55 bis 01:50 Sonstiges By Any Means GB 2013 Merken Helen calls Jack and his team to help her prove that an innocent man has been framed for murder by a disgruntled former policeman, who will stop at nothing in his quest for vengeance. In Google-Kalender eintragen Schauspieler: Warren Brown (Jack Quinn) Shelley Conn (Jessica Jones) Andrew-Lee Potts (Thomas Tomkins) Elliot Knight (Charlie) Charlie Anson (DC Gerard) Tim Berrington (Peter Hopkins) Kate Dickie (Patricia Brooks) Originaltitel: By Any Means Regie: Charles Palmer Drehbuch: Richard Zajdlic Musik: Samuel Sim