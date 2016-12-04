 
 
Sonntag, 04. Dezember 2016
03:55 Uhr
Guten Abend!
BBC Entertainment
Sonntag, 04.12.2016
03:30 bis 04:00
Sonstiges

Inside No 9

The 12 Days of Christine
GB 2015
Christine Clarke brings a new man back to her flat after a party, and immediately her life starts to unravel. Who is the terrifying stranger that keeps appearing in the flat at night?
Schauspieler:
Michele Dotrice (Marion)
Tom Riley (Adam)
Sheridan Smith (Christine Clark)
Paul Copley (Ernie)
Jessica Ellerby (Zara)
Stacy Liu (Fung)
Steve Pemberton (Bobby)
Originaltitel: Inside No. 9
Regie: Guillem Morales
Drehbuch: Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith
Musik: Christian Henson

