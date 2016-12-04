|
|
|
Sonntag, 04.12.2016
03:30 bis 04:00
Sonstiges
The 12 Days of Christine
GB 2015
|
|
|
|
Christine Clarke brings a new man back to her flat after a party, and immediately her life starts to unravel. Who is the terrifying stranger that keeps appearing in the flat at night?
|
|
Schauspieler:
Michele Dotrice (Marion)
Sheridan Smith (Christine Clark)
Paul Copley (Ernie)
Jessica Ellerby (Zara)
Stacy Liu (Fung)
Steve Pemberton (Bobby)
|
Originaltitel: Inside No. 9
Regie: Guillem Morales
Drehbuch: Steve Pemberton, Reece Shearsmith
Musik: Christian Henson
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 415 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:55 bis 05:00
Seit 180 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 145 Min.
|