Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind The Welsh Castles of Edward I - Gwynedd (Great Britain) "Gwynedd - a bleak region in northern Wales - was ruled by small local families until England's King Edward I took over the country in 1277. Within nine years, Edward had built nine new castles in North Wales and had strengthened many to secure his hold on the region. Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit