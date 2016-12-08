BBC Entertainment 04:05 bis 05:00 Sonstiges By Any Means GB 2013 Merken Jack and the gang attempt to catch their slipperiest suspects to date; a seemingly ordinary middle-class couple who have embezzled millions of pounds from charity. In Google-Kalender eintragen Schauspieler: Warren Brown (Jack Quinn) Shelley Conn (Jessica Jones) John Duggan (Prisoner) Rowena King (DI Bates) Elliot Knight (Charlie) Michael Maloney (Laurence Walker) Gina McKee (Helen Barlow) Originaltitel: By Any Means Regie: Menhaj Huda Drehbuch: Jeff Povey Musik: Samuel Sim

