Donnerstag, 08. Dezember 2016
04:27 Uhr
Guten Abend!
BBC Entertainment
Donnerstag, 08.12.2016
04:05 bis 05:00
By Any Means

GB 2013
Jack and the gang attempt to catch their slipperiest suspects to date; a seemingly ordinary middle-class couple who have embezzled millions of pounds from charity.
Schauspieler:
Warren Brown (Jack Quinn)
Shelley Conn (Jessica Jones)
John Duggan (Prisoner)
Rowena King (DI Bates)
Elliot Knight (Charlie)
Michael Maloney (Laurence Walker)
Gina McKee (Helen Barlow)
Originaltitel: By Any Means
Regie: Menhaj Huda
Drehbuch: Jeff Povey
Musik: Samuel Sim

