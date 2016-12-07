 
 
Fußball

Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Konferenz: Gruppenphase 6. Spieltag, Dienstag
Mit den Partien FC Barcelona - Borussia Mönchengladbach (Kommentar Konferenz: Klaus Veltman), FC Bayern München - Atlético Madrid (Toni Tomic), Manchester City - Celtic Glasgow (Michael Born), PSV Eindhoven - FK Rostow (Markus Gaupp), Benfica Lissabon - SSC Neapel (Marcel Meinert), FC Basel - FC Arsenal (Oliver Seidler), Paris St. Germain - Ludogorez Rasgrad (Stefan Hempel) und Dynamo Kiew - Besiktas Istanbul (Marc Hindelang). Moderation: Michael Leopold, Experten & Gäste: u.a. Ottmar Hitzfeld, Fredi Bobic, Christian Falk (Sport Bild), David Kadel (Mentalcoach & Filmemacher), Erik Meijer.
Moderation: Michael Leopold
Originaltitel: Fußball: UEFA Champions League

