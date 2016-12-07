 
 
Loading
Mittwoch, 07. Dezember 2016
07:22 Uhr
Guten Morgen!
| Jetzt anmelden
Sky Sport 1
Mittwoch, 07.12.2016
07:00 bis 07:30
Fußball

Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Alle Spiele, alle Tore: Gruppenphase 6. Spieltag, Dienstag
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Merken
 
Mit den Partien FC Barcelona - Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Bayern München - Atlético Madrid, Manchester City - Celtic Glasgow, PSV Eindhoven - FK Rostow, Benfica Lissabon - SSC Neapel, FC Basel - FC Arsenal, Paris St. Germain - Ludogorez Rasgrad und Dynamo Kiew - Besiktas Istanbul. Moderation: Michael Leopold, Experten & Gäste: u.a. Ottmar Hitzfeld, Fredi Bobic, Christian Falk (Sport Bild), David Kadel (Mentalcoach & Filmemacher), Erik Meijer.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Moderation: Michael Leopold
Originaltitel: Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 351 Min.
ZDF-Morgenmagazin
Magazin
Das Erste 05:30 bis 09:00
Seit 111 Min.
ZDF-Morgenmagazin
Magazin
ZDF 05:30 bis 09:00
Seit 111 Min.
SAT.1-Frühstücksfernsehen
Magazin
Sat.1 05:30 bis 10:00
Seit 111 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""