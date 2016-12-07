 
 
Loading
Mittwoch, 07. Dezember 2016
22:24 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Mittwoch, 07.12.2016
22:15 bis 22:30
Dokumentation

Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind

Mystras - Byzantine Ruined City, Greece
D
Merken
 
West of Sparta, in the heart of the Peloponnese, lies Mystras, a city that typified late Byzantine civilization. Its history begins with the building of a fortified castle on a hill by a Frankish crusader, Guillaume de Villehardouin, in 1249. As early as 1263, he had to cede it to Byzantium. Below the castle, Byzantine princes built palaces, monasteries and churches. The Palace of the Despots became a center of courtly pomp and spiritual life. Despite being conquered many times afterwards by the Turks and the Venetians, Mystras remained the flourishing capital of Laconia until it was virtually destroyed in the Greek War of Independence. Only the churches and monasteries survived the collapse of Mystras.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit

Jetzt im TV

Catch Me If You Can
Komödie
kabel eins 20:15 bis 23:05
Seit 129 Min.
Champions League: Real Madrid - Dortmund
Fußball
ZDF 20:25 bis 23:15
Seit 119 Min.
Radsport
Radsport
Eurosport 20:30 bis 22:55
Seit 114 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 84 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""