Treasures of the World - Heritage of Mankind: Mystras - Byzantine Ruined City, Greece

West of Sparta, in the heart of the Peloponnese, lies Mystras, a city that typified late Byzantine civilization. Its history begins with the building of a fortified castle on a hill by a Frankish crusader, Guillaume de Villehardouin, in 1249. As early as 1263, he had to cede it to Byzantium. Below the castle, Byzantine princes built palaces, monasteries and churches. The Palace of the Despots became a center of courtly pomp and spiritual life. Despite being conquered many times afterwards by the Turks and the Venetians, Mystras remained the flourishing capital of Laconia until it was virtually destroyed in the Greek War of Independence. Only the churches and monasteries survived the collapse of Mystras.

Originaltitel: Schätze der Welt - Erbe der Menschheit