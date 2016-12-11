hr2 15:15 bis 17:00 Sonstiges Klassikzeit Merken <bk>Strauß: Ouvertüre zur Operette "Die Fledermaus" (Wiener Philharmoniker, Leitung: Carlos Kleiber)<ek><bk>A. Scarlatti: "Cantata pastorale per la nascita di Nostro Signore" für Sopran, Streicher und B. c. (Sumi Jo; Cappella Coloniensis, Leitung: Michael Schneider)<ek><bk>Arban: Norma-Variationen für Trompete und Orchester (Alison Balsom; Sinfonieorchester Göteborg, Leitung: Edward Gardner)<ek><bk>Boccherini: Streichquintett op. 11 Nr. 5, Menuett (Mischa Maisky, Violoncello; Todd Phillips und Liang-Ping How, Violine; Nardo Poy, Viola; Melissa Meell, Violoncello)<ek><bk>Schubert: Große C-Dur-Sinfonie D 944 (Schwedisches Kammerorchester, Leitung: Thomas Dausgaard) In Google-Kalender eintragen