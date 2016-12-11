 
 
Sonntag, 11. Dezember 2016
16:57 Uhr
hr2
Sonntag, 11.12.2016
15:15 bis 17:00
Sonstiges

Klassikzeit
<bk>Strauß: Ouvertüre zur Operette "Die Fledermaus" (Wiener Philharmoniker, Leitung: Carlos Kleiber)<ek><bk>A. Scarlatti: "Cantata pastorale per la nascita di Nostro Signore" für Sopran, Streicher und B. c. (Sumi Jo; Cappella Coloniensis, Leitung: Michael Schneider)<ek><bk>Arban: Norma-Variationen für Trompete und Orchester (Alison Balsom; Sinfonieorchester Göteborg, Leitung: Edward Gardner)<ek><bk>Boccherini: Streichquintett op. 11 Nr. 5, Menuett (Mischa Maisky, Violoncello; Todd Phillips und Liang-Ping How, Violine; Nardo Poy, Viola; Melissa Meell, Violoncello)<ek><bk>Schubert: Große C-Dur-Sinfonie D 944 (Schwedisches Kammerorchester, Leitung: Thomas Dausgaard)
Jetzt im TV

Sport extra Wintersport
Sonstiges
ZDF 10:15 bis 17:00
Seit 401 Min.
Schlag den Star
Show
ProSieben 13:35 bis 18:00
Seit 201 Min.
Die große Schlacht des Don Camillo
Komödie
3sat 15:55 bis 17:30
Seit 61 Min.
Hotel Transsilvanien
Trickfilm
Sat.1 16:00 bis 17:45
Seit 56 Min.

