DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Porträt Germany's Creative Spirits Peter Lindbergh D Merken He is the only German among the select group of photographers who have found international acclaim with their work in the worlds of fashion and advertising. His black and white photographic works stand out in a distinct manner. However, few know who Peter Lindbergh is. His photo with models in white shirts was recently named best photograph of the 1990's by Vogue magazine. This film shows what is special about this photographer, whose style is reminiscent of the expressionist German films of the twenties and the free dance of that era. The film takes us through the fast paced life of the photographer who creates something new and unique based on an avant-garde aesthetic which always contains the unpretentious character of the man himself. We attend photo shoots in London and New York and visit his home in Paris. The film also takes us to Duisburg, the city where he was born. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Deutschland, deine Künstler