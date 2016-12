DW (Europe) 16:15 bis 17:00 Dokumentation Invisible Hands - Slavery in the 21st Century D 2016 Merken "Slavery still exists today - and is a booming business worldwide. Without slavery, most of the products we consume everyday would be significantly more expensive. Officially, slavery has been abolished everywhere - but really only on paper. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Invisible Hands - Slavery in the 21st Century