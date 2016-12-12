 
 
Loading
Montag, 12. Dezember 2016
17:05 Uhr
Guten Tag!
| Jetzt anmelden
Sky Sport 1
Montag, 12.12.2016
16:45 bis 17:15
Fußball

Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Alle Spiele, alle Tore: Gruppenphase 6. Spieltag, Dienstag
Stereo
16:9
HDTV
Merken
 
Mit den Partien FC Barcelona - Borussia Mönchengladbach, FC Bayern München - Atlético Madrid, Manchester City - Celtic Glasgow, PSV Eindhoven - FK Rostow, Benfica Lissabon - SSC Neapel, FC Basel - FC Arsenal, Paris St. Germain - Ludogorez Rasgrad und Dynamo Kiew - Besiktas Istanbul. Moderation: Michael Leopold, Experten & Gäste: u.a. Ottmar Hitzfeld, Fredi Bobic, Christian Falk (Sport Bild), David Kadel (Mentalcoach & Filmemacher), Erik Meijer.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Moderation: Michael Leopold
Originaltitel: Fußball: UEFA Champions League

Jetzt im TV

Snooker
Sport
Eurosport 14:00 bis 18:15
Seit 184 Min.
Handball EM Live
Handball
Sport1 16:00 bis 18:00
Seit 64 Min.
Star Trek - Das nächste Jahrhundert
SciFi-Serie
Tele 5 16:10 bis 17:10
Seit 54 Min.
Scooby-Doo!
Trickserie
Super RTL 16:45 bis 17:10
Seit 19 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.112
10.61.5.112bool(false) string(0) ""