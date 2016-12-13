 
 
Dienstag, 13. Dezember 2016
14:10 Uhr
TLC
Dienstag, 13.12.2016
14:05 bis 14:30
Dokusoap

Cake Boss: Buddys Tortenwelt

Ein neuer Ofen
USA 2010
Buddy Valastro und seine Back-Mannschaft kreieren eine Phönix-Torte für eine irische Bar in der Nachbarschaft. Aber seitdem die alten Backöfen in "Carlo's Bakery" ausgetauscht wurden, herrscht in der Konditorei ein heilloses Durcheinander. Obwohl der "Cake Boss" wieder mal in großer Hektik ist, möchte Joey sofort die Probe aufs Exempel machen und sehen, wie sein berühmtes irisches Soda Bread in den neuen Öfen aufgeht.
Schauspieler:
Buddy Valastro (Himself - Cake Boss)
Frankie Amato Jr. (Himself - Lil Frankie)
Ralph 'Ralphie Boy' Attanasia III (Himself - Baking Sculptor)
Anthony Bellifemine (Himself - Buddy's Cousin)
Maddalena Castano (Herself - Buddy's Second Oldest Sister/Mauro's Wife)
Mauro Castano (Himself - Buddy's Right Hand Man)
Danny Dragone (Himself - The Mule/Fluffy)
Originaltitel: Cake Boss
Musik: David Vanacore

