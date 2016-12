DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Heinz Nixdorf - The Computer King from Paderborn D 2015 Merken In the 1960s and 1970s, Heinz Nixdorf was like Germany's Steve Jobs. But he wasn't based in California's Silicon Valley but in Paderborn in eastern Westphalia. Born there in 1925, he was the almost unrivalled embodiment of Germany's so-called ""Economic Miracle." In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Heinz Nixdorf - Der Computerkönig aus Paderborn