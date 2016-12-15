DW (Europe) 02:15 bis 03:00 Dokumentation Boko Haram - The Origins of Evil F 2016 Merken "Few people know a lot about the rise of Boko Haram. The Islamist group had already existed in Nigeria for more than ten years when it abducted more than 200 schoolchildren in Chibok in northern Nigeria in April 2014. Boko Haram is a radical Islamic militia that uses the most brutal methods to terrorize the local population in the name of the struggle against Western values. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Boko Haram - The Origins of Evil Regie: Xavier Muntz

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00

Seit 321 Min. Infomercials

Nachrichten

Super RTL 00:20 bis 05:00

Seit 121 Min. Aktenzeichen XY... ungelöst

Magazin

ZDF 01:30 bis 03:00

Seit 51 Min. Sendepause

Sonstiges

Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30

Seit 51 Min.