|
|
|
Donnerstag, 15.12.2016
02:15 bis 03:00
Dokumentation
F 2016
|
|
|
|
"Few people know a lot about the rise of Boko Haram. The Islamist group had already existed in Nigeria for more than ten years when it abducted more than 200 schoolchildren in Chibok in northern Nigeria in April 2014. Boko Haram is a radical Islamic militia that uses the most brutal methods to terrorize the local population in the name of the struggle against Western values.
|
|
|
Originaltitel: Boko Haram - The Origins of Evil
Regie: Xavier Muntz
|
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 321 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 121 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 51 Min.
|