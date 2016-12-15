 
 
Loading
Donnerstag, 15. Dezember 2016
02:22 Uhr
Guten Abend!
| Jetzt anmelden
DW (Europe)
Donnerstag, 15.12.2016
02:15 bis 03:00
Dokumentation

Boko Haram - The Origins of Evil

F 2016
Merken
 
"Few people know a lot about the rise of Boko Haram. The Islamist group had already existed in Nigeria for more than ten years when it abducted more than 200 schoolchildren in Chibok in northern Nigeria in April 2014. Boko Haram is a radical Islamic militia that uses the most brutal methods to terrorize the local population in the name of the struggle against Western values.
In Google-Kalender eintragen
Originaltitel: Boko Haram - The Origins of Evil
Regie: Xavier Muntz

Jetzt im TV

Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 321 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL 00:20 bis 05:00
Seit 121 Min.
Aktenzeichen XY... ungelöst
Magazin
ZDF 01:30 bis 03:00
Seit 51 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 51 Min.

©2015 rtv media group GmbH

10.61.5.111
10.61.5.111bool(false) string(0) ""