DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Spare Parts - The Trade in Human Organs D 2016 Merken "Selling a kidney, ordering an Achilles tendon online or buying a fertilized embryo to have a child: medical technology has developed so rapidly that the human body has become a like warehouse of spare body parts. Everything is for sale - both legally and illegally - and nothing is wasted. Eastern Europe is one region where the trade in human organs and limbs has grown into a big market. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Ware Mensch - Der Körper als Ersatzteillager

