Freitag, 16.12.2016
21:00 bis 21:55
Sonstiges
One Long Weekend
GB 2014
There are desperate negotiations, resignations and a battle of wills in the British Cabinet when Germany issues an ultimatum to Belgium.
Schauspieler:
Ian McDiarmid (Edward Grey)
Nicholas Farrell (Eyre Crowe)
Tim Pigott-Smith (Herbert Henry Asquith)
Sinéad Cusack (Margot Asquith)
Bill Paterson (Lord Morley)
Kenneth Cranham (John Burns)
Ludger Pistor (Bethmann-Hollweg)
Originaltitel: 37 Days
Regie: Justin Hardy
Drehbuch: Mark Hayhurst
Musik: Andrew Simon McAllister
