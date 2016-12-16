BBC Entertainment 21:00 bis 21:55 Sonstiges 37 Days One Long Weekend GB 2014 Merken There are desperate negotiations, resignations and a battle of wills in the British Cabinet when Germany issues an ultimatum to Belgium. In Google-Kalender eintragen Schauspieler: Ian McDiarmid (Edward Grey) Nicholas Farrell (Eyre Crowe) Tim Pigott-Smith (Herbert Henry Asquith) Sinéad Cusack (Margot Asquith) Bill Paterson (Lord Morley) Kenneth Cranham (John Burns) Ludger Pistor (Bethmann-Hollweg) Originaltitel: 37 Days Regie: Justin Hardy Drehbuch: Mark Hayhurst Musik: Andrew Simon McAllister