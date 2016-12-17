|
|
|
Samstag, 17.12.2016
11:00 bis 11:55
Familienserie
Wahlkampf
USA 2004
|
|
|
|
Jackson hat genug und lässt sich bei den Stadtratswahlen als Taylors Gegenkandidat aufstellen. Lorelai, die ihrerseits noch ein Hühnchen mit Taylor zu rupfen hat, organisiert seine Wahlkampagne.
|
|
Schauspieler:
Edward Herrmann (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Lorelai "Rory" Leigh Gilmore)
Lauren Graham (Sookie St. James)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
|
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Lee Shallat Chemel
Drehbuch: Bill Prady
Kamera: Michael A. Price
Musik: Sam Phillips
|
Sportschau
Magazin
Das Erste
09:05 bis 18:30
Seit 155 Min.
Ski alpin
Ski
Eurosport
10:15 bis 12:00
Seit 85 Min.
|