Samstag, 17. Dezember 2016
11:41 Uhr
Guten Tag!
ATV
Samstag, 17.12.2016
11:00 bis 11:55
Familienserie

Gilmore Girls

Wahlkampf
USA 2004
Stereo
Jackson hat genug und lässt sich bei den Stadtratswahlen als Taylors Gegenkandidat aufstellen. Lorelai, die ihrerseits noch ein Hühnchen mit Taylor zu rupfen hat, organisiert seine Wahlkampagne.
Schauspieler:
Edward Herrmann (Lorelai Gilmore)
Alexis Bledel (Lorelai "Rory" Leigh Gilmore)
Lauren Graham (Sookie St. James)
Scott Gordon-Patterson (Luke Danes)
Kelly Bishop (Emily Gilmore)
Melissa McCarthy (Sookie St. James)
Keiko Agena (Lane Kim)
Originaltitel: Gilmore Girls
Regie: Lee Shallat Chemel
Drehbuch: Bill Prady
Kamera: Michael A. Price
Musik: Sam Phillips

