DW (Europe) 20:15 bis 21:00 Dokumentation Pope Francis and the Vatican Revolution D 2016 Merken Pope Francis has surprised the world with his spontaneous and easy-going personality. He is also a political pontiff who gets involved in policy decisions. When he was elected in March 2013, Francis raised the expectations of many Catholics around the world by promising major Vatican reforms -- but will he be able to restore credibility to a church that has been rocked by recent scandals? Pope Francis lives modestly, and has called on priests to work more closely with the poor. He has promised to reform the Vatican. In his first public statements, the pontiff stressed that the church must show compassion. Indeed, the concept of compassion seems to be more important to him than church dogma -- particularly as far as church policy on sexuality and the family is concerned. But some in the Vatican bureaucracy and the College of Cardinals are opposed to the pope's reforms. How will Francis deal with this? Our reporter, Claus Singer, presents a multifaceted portrait of a pontiff who is using the authority of the Catholic Church to improve the lives of poor people everywhere. In Google-Kalender eintragen Originaltitel: Papst Franziskus und die Revolution im Vatikan

Jetzt im TV Sendepause

Sonstiges

KI.KA 21:00 bis 06:00

Seit 342 Min. Infomercials

Nachrichten

Super RTL 00:10 bis 05:00

Seit 152 Min. Liebe, Lügen, Leidenschaften

Drama

Das Erste 01:20 bis 02:53

Seit 82 Min. Sendepause

Sonstiges

Eurosport 01:30 bis 08:30

Seit 72 Min.