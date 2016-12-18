|
Sonntag, 18.12.2016
21:00 bis 21:50
Sonstiges
GB 2013
When an innocent man is killed and the murderer is released by MI5 in the interests of national security, it becomes the team's mission to ensure that the killer doesn't walk free.
Schauspieler:
Doug Allen (Banks)
Tom Andrews (Dean)
Ashraf Barhom (Ahmed)
Warren Brown (Jack Quinn)
Caroline Chikezie (Tanya)
Karl Collins (DCI Whale)
Shelley Conn (Jessica)
Originaltitel: By Any Means
Regie: Mark Everest
Drehbuch: James Payne
Musik: Samuel Sim
Sendepause
Sonstiges
KI.KA
21:00 bis 06:00
Seit 354 Min.
Infomercials
Nachrichten
Super RTL
00:05 bis 05:00
Seit 169 Min.
Sendepause
Sonstiges
Eurosport
01:30 bis 08:30
Seit 84 Min.
