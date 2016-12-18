BBC Entertainment 21:00 bis 21:50 Sonstiges By Any Means GB 2013 Merken When an innocent man is killed and the murderer is released by MI5 in the interests of national security, it becomes the team's mission to ensure that the killer doesn't walk free. In Google-Kalender eintragen Schauspieler: Doug Allen (Banks) Tom Andrews (Dean) Ashraf Barhom (Ahmed) Warren Brown (Jack Quinn) Caroline Chikezie (Tanya) Karl Collins (DCI Whale) Shelley Conn (Jessica) Originaltitel: By Any Means Regie: Mark Everest Drehbuch: James Payne Musik: Samuel Sim

