Sonntag, 18. Dezember 2016
02:55 Uhr
Guten Abend!
BBC Entertainment
Sonntag, 18.12.2016
21:00 bis 21:50
By Any Means

GB 2013
When an innocent man is killed and the murderer is released by MI5 in the interests of national security, it becomes the team's mission to ensure that the killer doesn't walk free.
Schauspieler:
Doug Allen (Banks)
Tom Andrews (Dean)
Ashraf Barhom (Ahmed)
Warren Brown (Jack Quinn)
Caroline Chikezie (Tanya)
Karl Collins (DCI Whale)
Shelley Conn (Jessica)
Originaltitel: By Any Means
Regie: Mark Everest
Drehbuch: James Payne
Musik: Samuel Sim

